MADISON—Lee Weiss, on Nov. 26, 2018, Lee Weiss died peacefully at home with her family by her side.

Friends and community members are encouraged to make donations in Lee’s honor to the National Museum of Women in the Arts, online or by post to NMWA, PO Box 120, Merrifield, VA 22116-9640, PLATO Madison, info@platomadison.org., or Friends of Hoyt Park.

A memorial has been set for Jan. 11, 2019, at FIRST UNITARIAN MEETING HOUSE, 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, beginning at 5 p.m., reception to follow. A full obituary was published on Dec 2, 2018. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

