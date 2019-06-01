MAUSTON - Dennis Wilfred Weiss, age 62, of Mauston, passed away unexpectedly on May 29, 2019, leaving a hole in the hearts of his wife, son, family and friends - all who loved Dennis very much. Dennis was born on April 16, 1957, to parents Teresa (Bindl) and Louis Weiss, joining five brothers and a sister. Dennis was the baby of the family and loved to help his mother make pies, caramels, and do other things around the kitchen. He became a master pie maker and his families depended on him to supply at least four pies for every family gathering. Raised on a Wisconsin farm, Dennis loved the land of the Sauk Prairie area - camping and fishing along the banks of the Wisconsin River with his family and loved ones throughout his life.
Dennis took a job at Cedar Grove Cheese in Plain, Wis., and there he found his lifelong soul mate, Gloria Nachreiner, who was working for her parents' business between college semesters. It was love at first sight and they were married at St. Luke's Catholic Church in Plain on Jan. 7, 1984. They were devoted partners, supporting each other to pursue their individual goals as they raised their family. Their family grew when they welcomed their son, Robert Louis "Bobby" Nachreiner-Weiss. Bobby was the light in his dad's eyes. They were inseparable - camping, fishing, hunting and just goofing around. Dennis had a pure heart and has always been an excellent role model for Bobby.
Dennis, Gloria, and Bobby made homes and friends in New Richmond, Lyndon Station and Mauston. Since 2008, he served Juneau County as their highway commissioner. During Dennis' tenure as highway commissioner many great things were accomplished. The building of the new highway shop, the design, manufacturing and patenting of a salt pre-wet system, and many road safety improvements. He was at the forefront of worker safety programs, starting a drivers' education program that taught students about work zone safety, pushing the "move over slow down" initiative and constantly striving for safe work conditions for employees. His first priority was always for the best interest of the tax payers that he worked for, he was always writing grants and applying for cost share programs and ready to try new and cutting edge construction methods. With his "Git 'er Done" attitude and common-sense approach, he was liked and respected by all from employees to colleagues and state officials.
One of Dennis' greatest strengths was his ability to problem-solve. He genuinely listened to people to hear their concerns and helped find solutions. Dennis was civic minded serving on the Lions Club, volunteer Fire Department, lifetime FFA member, providing educational instruction to new drivers across Juneau County, transportation of organ donations, and cooking at the Juneau County Fair, FFA, 4-H, and other events. Dennis was generous with his time, energy, and skills to benefit his community.
But work was only a part of Dennis; he was a person who was your best friend minutes after you met him. He would do anything for anyone, was genuinely interested in your story, and was compassionate. He was a teddy bear of a man who lived his life everyday - showing those around him our real and simple purpose - to love each other. He would buy you a drink, share a joke, teach you to hunt, barbecue a pig for your party, let you cry on his shoulder or plow your field - it was all the same to Dennis.
Dennis is survived in death by his wife, Gloria Nachreiner; his son, Bobby; Bobby's partner, Tanya Pickett, and her son, Trey. In addition, he is survived in death by his sister, Sr. Jane Weiss, O.P. of Racine; and brothers, Robert of Middleton, Daniel (Mary) of Spring Green, and David (Myra) of Prairie du Sac. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Gerold and James Weiss; his sister-in-law, Joan Weiss; and his father-in-law, Ferdie Nachreiner. Dennis also leaves behind his mother-in-law, Imelda Nachreiner of Plain; brothers-in-law, Dale (Patricia) Nachreiner of Port Angeles, Wash., and Dean Nachreiner of Madison; as well as sisters-in-law, Victoria (Peter) Bear of Costa Rica, Mary Jo (Tom) Fruechtel of Portland, Ore., Barb (Steve) Holmes of Burr Ridge, Ill., Beth Nachreiner of Washington D.C., and Tonia (Tom) Feiner of Spring Green. The Weiss and Nachreiner clans have many nieces and nephews who considered Dennis another parent. He was always there to play, go on outings or give a simple hug when they needed it. They will remember him as the best uncle ever.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the NEW LISBON COMMUNITY CENTER, 110 Welch Prairie Road, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 117 Juneau St., Lyndon Station, with Father Clayton Elmhorst officiating. A Christian burial will follow at ST. LUKE'S CATHOLIC CEMETERY in Plain, Wis., with Father John Silva officiating.