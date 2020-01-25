Weisman, Rose Mary (Hellenbrand)

Weisman, Rose Mary (Hellenbrand)

{{featured_button_text}}

NECEDAH — Rose Mary (Hellenbrand) Weisman, age 83, of Necedah, Wis., died unexpectedly on Jan. 24, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison. She was born June 19, 1936.

She is survived by her husband, Ken; her children and their spouses; 12 grandkids; and many great-grandkids. She will be missed greatly.

The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Rose Weisman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics