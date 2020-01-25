Weisman, Rose Mary (Hellenbrand)

NECEDAH — Rose Mary (Hellenbrand) Weisman, age 83, of Necedah, Wis., died unexpectedly on Jan. 24, 2020, at UW Hospital in Madison. She was born June 19, 1936.

She is survived by her husband, Ken; her children and their spouses; 12 grandkids; and many great-grandkids. She will be missed greatly.

The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com

