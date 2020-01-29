Weisensal, Stella M. (Meitner)

SUN PRAIRIE—Stella M. (Meitner) Weisensal, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

A Mass of Christan Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert the Great Drive, Sun Prairie, Wis. 53590, with Msgr. Donn Heiar presiding. Visitation will be at the church from 9:00 a.m. until time of mass. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, in East Bristol.

