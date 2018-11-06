Try 1 month for 99¢

LYNDON STATION - William F. "Bill" Weir, age 75, died on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at HOOF FUNERAL HOME in Reedsburg, with a visitation from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of your choice would be appreciated.

www.hooffuneral home.com

Celebrate
the life of: Weir, William F. "Bill"
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.