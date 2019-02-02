Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON / SEATTLE, Wash. - Antonia "Toos" Weinman passed away on Oct. 27, 2018.

Toos attended the Agricultural University in Wageningen, and then emigrated to the United States. She earned her Ph.D. in 1962, from the University of Wisconsin and was active in Madison’s Dutch club, Curling Club and Foreign Foods Club. She rode her bike to campus through rain and snow and loved skating on the lakes.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

After her retirement, Toos moved to Seattle where she joined the Granite Curling Club and the Holland America Club. She played the piano, treasured her cats and knitted mittens for the homeless.

She is survived by her children, Louise Simpson and Roger Weinman; her niece and nephew, Irene and Frits Ohler; and her grandkids, Theron and Lydia Simpson.

Celebrate
the life of: Weinman, Antonia "Toos"
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.