MADISON / SEATTLE, Wash. - Antonia "Toos" Weinman passed away on Oct. 27, 2018.
Toos attended the Agricultural University in Wageningen, and then emigrated to the United States. She earned her Ph.D. in 1962, from the University of Wisconsin and was active in Madison’s Dutch club, Curling Club and Foreign Foods Club. She rode her bike to campus through rain and snow and loved skating on the lakes.
After her retirement, Toos moved to Seattle where she joined the Granite Curling Club and the Holland America Club. She played the piano, treasured her cats and knitted mittens for the homeless.
She is survived by her children, Louise Simpson and Roger Weinman; her niece and nephew, Irene and Frits Ohler; and her grandkids, Theron and Lydia Simpson.