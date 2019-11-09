MADISON—Norma Jean Weiler, 77, who was a very adventurous woman, embarked on her final adventure on Nov. 3, 2019, from Madison, Wis. She was born on April 15, 1942, in Manona, Iowa. She had a love for education, earning degrees from UW—Madison and a Masters from the University of New Mexico. She was survived by a daughter Kristine Podosek (David), a son Lorin Weiler; grandsons Chase, Fletcher, and Shane, and a brother Gary Levenhagen. Services will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Springs of Hope Church, 901 Femrite Dr., in Monona, Wis. Viewing at 10 a.m. Service at 11 a.m., with reception to follow. For more information please visit website: www.cressfuneralservice.com.
