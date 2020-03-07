Weihemuller, Elmer O.

OREGON - Elmer O. Weihemuller, age 96, of Oregon, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. A funeral service will be held at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 625 E. Netherwood St., Oregon, at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. Burial will be held later at Forest View Cemetery in Two Rivers. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.