Weihemuller, Elmer O.

Weihemuller, Elmer O.

{{featured_button_text}}

OREGON - Elmer O. Weihemuller, age 96, of Oregon, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital. A funeral service will be held at ST. JOHN'S LUTHERAN CHURCH, 625 E. Netherwood St., Oregon, at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. A visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday. Burial will be held later at Forest View Cemetery in Two Rivers. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Weihemuller, Elmer O.

Elmer Weihemuller

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park Street

(608) 835-3515

To plant a tree in memory of Elmer Weihemuller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics