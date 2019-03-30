MIDDLETON - Christine H. (Kazanecki) Weigt, age 72, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare from alpha one antitrypsin Deficiency. She was born Oct. 24, 1946, in Baraboo, Wis. to Dorothy Radlund Kazanecki and Louis A. Kazanecki Jr. Chris' childhood was spent at Pine Glen, the family summer resort in Wisconsin Dells. She graduated from WDHS in 1964, and then went on to earn bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Chris and Nathan O. Weigt were married Dec. 28, 1968, at the United Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin Dells.
Having taught at Orfordville and The Wisconsin School for Girls, Chris had a successful career as an English teacher and English department chair at Oregon High School until her health challenges resulted in retirement in 1988. Mrs. Weigt was the teacher everyone remembers. At OHS, she created and taught a new, unique fine arts class, in which she introduced students to things she loved: art, music, and literature, and through it, she inspired many students to become avid museum-goers. One of the highlights of her career was teaching English in a summer program in Krakow, Poland, which was the beginning of a long association and many friendships.
Chris was a devoted member of the First Presbyterian Church in Oregon for more than 45 years. She served as an Elder, a Deacon, and in many areas of Christian Education. She was blessed with a beautiful voice and was a committed member of the choir. She was passionate about music, and when her illness made solo-singing impossible, she devoted her energy to being an active participant in music programming.
Chris is survived by her husband, Nathan; sister, Mary (James) Etmanczyk; sister-in-law, Linda Narigon Weigt; nieces, Laura (Brian) Etmanczyk Weber, Mara (Erik) Etmanczyk Branch, Laurie (Mark) Weigt Ostrander and Cheryl Weigt Rogers; great-nieces, Caroline, Julia and Sarah Weber, Natalie Branch, Shannon Bollig and Leah Rogers; and friend and confidant, Jerzy "George" Jura. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her mother and father-in-law, Hazel and Vladimir Weigt.
A Memorial service will be held at FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 408 N. Bergamont Blvd., Oregon, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019, with the Rev. Kathleen Owens presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019, and again at church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the Rev. Kathleen Owens and the entire First Presbyterian Church family; pulmonologist, Dr. Daniel Cole, who provided insightful care over many years; and the staff of Nazareth House in Stoughton and Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to First Presbyterian Church in Oregon, Heifer International, or the charity of your choice.
