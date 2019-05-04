COLUMBUS - Roger K. Weidemann, age 74, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019, surrounded by his family at Randolph Health Services. Roger was born on Nov. 20, 1944, to Wallace and Lorraine (Heiman) Weidemann in Columbus. He attended Columbus public schools, where he excelled in sports, especially basketball, and graduated in 1963. He graduated from the UW-Madison's Agriculture Short Course. On Oct. 22, 1966, Roger married Mary Jane (Villarreal) Herzberg and soon after, joined the Wisconsin National Guard, completing his basic training in Fort Knox, Ky. In 1967, Roger and Mary Jane moved to the family farm and worked it together for almost 30 years. He then worked several other jobs, finally retiring as a driver with CC Link in Beaver Dam. Roger loved to play slow-pitch softball, especially in the earlier years with JR's Bar. He continued to play for much of his life, at one time playing in a co-ed game with both his son and daughter, and finally hung up his cleats at the age of 55. The farm neighborhood was an important part of Roger's life. In younger days, they were "parties." In more recent years, they were "get togethers," but it was over 50 years with "the neighbors" in the shed, just talking and laughing. In retirement, Roger enjoyed mowing lawns, traveling, playing euchre, and going to his grandchildren's sporting events.
Survivors include his wife of nearly 53 years, Mary Jane; his son, Tory (Lori) Weidemann; his daughter, Brandi Taylor; his grandchildren, Aubrey and Teegan Weidemann, Porter Taylor, and Charli Weidemann; and his step-grandchildren, Megan and Nolan Apel. He is further survived by his brother, David (Marcia) Weidemann; his sister, Karen (John) Plantenberg; his brother-in-law, Steven (Connie) Herzberg; his nieces, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his in-laws, Robert and Beatrice Herzberg.
The family would like to thank everyone at Randolph Health Services for the care they have received over the last year. At Roger's request, there will be no formal funeral services. The family will be hosting a casual gathering on Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 12 noon until 3 p.m. at CLUB 60 in Columbus. Memorials may be made to Randolph Health Services or Hillside Hospice.
We will continue the legacy of obsessing over the lawn, taking inventory of every battery and light bulb in the house, and analyzing every five-minute project for an hour and a half. It's a Weidemann thing. Online condolences may be made at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.