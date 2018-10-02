SUN PRAIRIE—Arlene “Lena” Weichmann, age 91, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. She was born on July 22, 1927, in Sun Prairie. Arlene married Earl “Bud” Weichmann on Aug. 22, 1950.
Arlene was a longtime hostess at Herreman’s Restaurant, in Sun Prairie, having worked over 60 years there. She was also a longtime member of Bristol Lutheran Church.
She is survived by four sons, Douglas, Gary (Donna), Kevin and Dale; a daughter, Laurie Pixler; two granddaughters, Heather (Rocky) Denu and Jina Weichmann; and two great-grandchildren, Slater and Sawyer Denu. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Earl in 2007; a brother, Warren; and a grandson, Jamie Weichmann.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at BRISTOL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 6835 County Hwy. N, in Sun Prairie, with Pastor Tim Knipfer presiding. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, at the TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus St., in Sun Prairie; and from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church on Friday. The family suggests memorials can be made to Bristol Lutheran Church.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation
Sun Prairie (608) 837-5400