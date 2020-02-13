Weichbrod, Sr., Ralph

HIGHLAND - Ralph Weichbrod Sr., 78, of Highland died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, after a long illness at Meriter Hospital after a brief stay. He was born on July 1, 1941, in Muscoda the son of Paul and Berniece (Long) Weichbrod. On Oct. 9, 1965, he married Judy Aide at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Ralph enjoyed softball, hunting and fishing, and spending time with this family and friends. He was an avid Bears and Cubs fan.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judy; sons, Mike (Cindy) Weichbrod of McFarland and Ralph (Hope) Weichbrod, Jr. of Marshall; daughter: Julie Weichbrod of Highland; five grandchildren, Nikki (Zach) Beek, Megan (Mitch Ostby) Weichbrod, Ryan (Cara Walther) Poppe, Tana (Logan Vieth) Poppe, Bridget Johnson; three great-grandchildren, Annayah, Joseph, and Jamison; sister, Carol Crary of Waunakee; brothers, Donald (Eileen) Weichbrod of Muscoda, Fred (Kathy) Weichbrod of Muscoda; In-laws: Joan Rue of Knoxville, Tenn., Mary (James) Keys of Prairie du Sac, Carol Horkan of Reedsburg, Gerry (Becky) Aide of Muscoda, Alice Aide of Port Orange, Fla., Dean (Susan) Aide of Richland Center, Jackie (Randy) Ringelstetter of Merrimac; many other relatives and friends.
Ralph was preceded in death by his mother, Berniece; father, Paul; sisters, Rita Mae and Lorraine Weichbrod; brother, Paul; brothers-in-law, Jim Horkan and Lawrence Crary; great-grandson, Baye Weichbrod; father-in-law, Wilford Aide; and mother-in-law, Kathleen Aide.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony and Philip’s Catholic Church in Highland. Burial will follow in St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery in Muscoda. Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at St. Anthony and Philip’s Catholic Church from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a rosary to be prayed at 8:00 p.m. Visitation will also be held at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the mass at 11:00 a.m. The PRATT FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE is assisting the family with the arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com