MCFARLAND - Marion Kathryn Wegner, age 95, has gone to her heavenly home on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. She was born is Wausau, Wis., on Oct. 6, 1923, to Bernhart and Henrietta (Springer) Gehrke.
Growing up, she helped her parents on the farm, and she loved drawing the big farm horses. Marion loved country music and played her guitar and sang old country songs. She couldn't read music but played by ear. Throughout her lifetime, she lived in several states but always came back to Wisconsin. She enjoyed going on fishing trips and camping trips. She was given the nickname "Bubbles" because she always had a smile and liked to joke around.
Marion is survived by Patsy Yocum of Windsor, Mona (Ken) Clayton of Oregon, Marilynn (Gary) Algrim of Edgerton, Teresa (Bill) Burg of Milwaukee; 10 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Harry; son, Wayne; and her husband, Marv.
We would like to thank St. Mary's Hospital, especially Patrick, for going the extra mile, McFarland Villa for their care of our mother, and Care Wisconsin for being there for her and the family.
Services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 12 noon, on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. A private burial with family will be in Whitewater. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.