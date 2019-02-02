MADISON - Allan Floyd Wegner, age 92, died on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, at his Coventry Village Apartment. Al will be remembered for his passion for the outdoors, his sense of humor and his amazing watercolor paintings.
Al was born on July 16, 1926, in Madison, to Floyd and Emma (Preuss) Wegner. He graduated from West High School in Madison and UW-Stout with a degree in Industrial Arts Education. Al married Mary Matthews on Sept. 2, 1950. They lived in the Baraboo area, where he taught Industrial Arts education. They later moved to Madison, where he worked at Fritz and Findorff Construction Companies. He later worked for many years until retirement at St. Mary's Hospital as an assistant plant director.
Throughout his life, Al was passionate about fly fishing, hunting, boating, camping, gardening, and mostly watercolor painting. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, The Elks Club and he was a World War II, U.S. Army Veteran.
Al is survived by loving daughters, Cynthia Wegner, Jane (Mark) Hamel, and Julie Shepherd; grandchildren, Joel (Ashli) Hamel, Heather (Alex) Aimetti, Jaclyn Shepherd and Ben Shepherd; a brother, Gene (Carol) Wegner. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 42 years, Mary; and sister, Shirley (Kenneth) Ossmann.
A funeral service will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Dara Schuller-Hanson presiding. Military Honors will be presented at the service. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of service. A luncheon will follow the service, and burial will take place afterward at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Special thanks to Senior Helpers, Heartland Hospice and St. Mary's Hospital for their extraordinary care.
Memorials can be made to Senior Helpers, 4726 East Towne Blvd., Suite 120, Madison, WI 53704, or Heartland Hospice, 2810 Crossroads Drive, #1900, Madison, WI 53718. Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.