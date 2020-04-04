Wedige, Ravern (Phil)

SUN PRAIRIE—Ravern (Phil) Wedige, age 74, of Sun Prairie, Wis., passed away on March 29, 2020, at Hospice Care in Fitchburg, Wis. He was born Sept. 20, 1945, in Dodgeville, Wis., to Elmer and Nina Wedige. He married Elaine Flathom on March 18, 1967 in Fenimore, Wis.
Phil received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees at UW Platteville. He was an Industrial Technology teacher at Sun Prairie High School for 34 years. Phil also taught Behind the Wheel Drivers Education. He was a member of NEA, WEA, and the SPEA. He was also a longtime member of IATSE Local 251 where he did theatrical stage work, concert work, a projectionist, and led Kohl Center conversions. His interests were electricity, computers and amateur radio (WB9PCI).
Phil is survived by Elaine, his wife of 53 years; daughter, Lisa (Mark) Holsbo; sons, Jeremy (Tammy) and Eric; grandchildren, Ben (Lora) Holsbo, Nathan (Jessica) Holsbo, Anna Mae Holsbo, Alissa Wedige, Alexyss Wedige, Austin Wedige, and Ashton Wedige. He is also survived by great-granddaughter, Taylor Marie Holsbo; brothers, Robert (Cathy), Duane (Michelle); sisters, Donna Wedige, Marion (John) Wachter, Virginia Wolfe, and Joyce (Huehne); and numerous friends and family.
Phil was preceded in death by parents, Elmer and Nina, Grant and Mae Flathom; brothers-in-law, Dan Flathom and Greg Gilbertson.
Pastor Tim Hansen will officiate a private family committal service at Castle Rock Cemetery in Fennimore, Wis.
Due to the Covid-19 Virus, there will be no funeral services. A celebration of Phil’s life will take place later this summer. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com
Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Association.
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, Wis.
(608) 837-9054
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, Wis.
(608) 837-9054
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.