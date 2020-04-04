Wedige, Ravern (Phil)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUN PRAIRIE—Ravern (Phil) Wedige, age 74, of Sun Prairie, Wis., passed away on March 29, 2020, at Hospice Care in Fitchburg, Wis. He was born Sept. 20, 1945, in Dodgeville, Wis., to Elmer and Nina Wedige. He married Elaine Flathom on March 18, 1967 in Fenimore, Wis.

Phil received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees at UW Platteville. He was an Industrial Technology teacher at Sun Prairie High School for 34 years. Phil also taught Behind the Wheel Drivers Education. He was a member of NEA, WEA, and the SPEA. He was also a longtime member of IATSE Local 251 where he did theatrical stage work, concert work, a projectionist, and led Kohl Center conversions. His interests were electricity, computers and amateur radio (WB9PCI).

Phil is survived by Elaine, his wife of 53 years; daughter, Lisa (Mark) Holsbo; sons, Jeremy (Tammy) and Eric; grandchildren, Ben (Lora) Holsbo, Nathan (Jessica) Holsbo, Anna Mae Holsbo, Alissa Wedige, Alexyss Wedige, Austin Wedige, and Ashton Wedige. He is also survived by great-granddaughter, Taylor Marie Holsbo; brothers, Robert (Cathy), Duane (Michelle); sisters, Donna Wedige, Marion (John) Wachter, Virginia Wolfe, and Joyce (Huehne); and numerous friends and family.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Phil was preceded in death by parents, Elmer and Nina, Grant and Mae Flathom; brothers-in-law, Dan Flathom and Greg Gilbertson.