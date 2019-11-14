LAKE MILLS - Suzanne Jean Rygh Wedel, 71, Lake Mills, died on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at the Fort Memorial Hospital after surviving ovarian cancer for 45 years.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Lake Mills.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the CLAUSSEN FUNERAL HOME in Lake Mills and also after 10 a.m. on Monday at the church until the time of mass.
Burial will be in the Rock Lake Cemetery.
If desired, memorials may be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center.