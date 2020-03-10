Webster, Lane Thomas

Webster, Lane Thomas

{{featured_button_text}}

WAUNAKEE - Lane Thomas Webster, age 72, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Waunakee, surrounded by his family. Lane was born on March 22, 1947 in Rhinelander, Wis. to the late Thomas and Shirley (Burgner) Webster. He was graduate of Rhinelander Union High School. After high school, he was offered a scholarship to play baseball. Lane married the love of his life, Karen Timmer, on Feb. 11, 1967, and they have been married for 53 years. Lane spent his career as a laborer for Oscar Meyer; retired in 2000. He worked closely with the DNR and was a huge Hunter's Rights advocate. Lane enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, bowling and the great outdoors. One of his favorite things to do was planning vacations, especially going out west.

Lane is survived by his wife, Karen Webster; brother Paul (Rita) Webster; sisters Brenda Truitt, Kerry Webster, and Carla Webster. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Linda Kofran.

There will be a Memorial Gathering held for Lane on Saturday, March 14 at WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 County Road Q, Waunakee, from 1-3:30 PM. All the wonderful memories of Lane will be shared at 3:30 PM. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com

The world lost a very loved, considerate, warm person……

We will miss you, Lane

Webster, Lane Thomas

Lane Webster

Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Service

5785 Hwy Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513

To plant a tree in memory of Lane Webster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics