Webster, Lane Thomas

WAUNAKEE - Lane Thomas Webster, age 72, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Waunakee, surrounded by his family. Lane was born on March 22, 1947 in Rhinelander, Wis. to the late Thomas and Shirley (Burgner) Webster. He was graduate of Rhinelander Union High School. After high school, he was offered a scholarship to play baseball. Lane married the love of his life, Karen Timmer, on Feb. 11, 1967, and they have been married for 53 years. Lane spent his career as a laborer for Oscar Meyer; retired in 2000. He worked closely with the DNR and was a huge Hunter's Rights advocate. Lane enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, bowling and the great outdoors. One of his favorite things to do was planning vacations, especially going out west.