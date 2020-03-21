Webster, Benjamin Durley

MADISON - To paraphrase Ben, "I hope he didn’t do that." A unique soul; an agent of joy and reconciliation, vulnerable yet patient, a savant of root feelings, a man on a route spreading happiness, feisty and protective, amused and amazed, both taciturn and loquacious, observant, experienced and deep, exasperating and gracious.

Born and lived most of his life in Madison and also brightened Balboa, Canal Zone, Panama, and Knoxville, Tenn.

He was marked by the Holy Spirit and gracefully did its work. He was a life member of Grace Episcopal Church on the Square where he gave and received bountiful love.

Ben was on the cutting edge of community integration and participated in every new program. An alumnus of Kiddee Kamp, the Sunshine Center, Frank Allis, Schenk, Gompers, East High School, East YMCA, Special Olympics, and Badger Camp. Worked as a mail deliverer at DPI, a Capital Times Newsboy, a Barnes & Noble book stocker, President of Ben’s Energy Mints, and parking supervisor for the First Unitarian Society.

He saw deeply into people beyond color, accent, religion, orientation, nationality, and status. People were everything to him.

