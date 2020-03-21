Webster, Benjamin Durley

MADISON - To paraphrase Ben, "I hope he didn’t do that." A unique soul; an agent of joy and reconciliation, vulnerable yet patient, a savant of root feelings, a man on a route spreading happiness, feisty and protective, amused and amazed, both taciturn and loquacious, observant, experienced and deep, exasperating and gracious.
Born and lived most of his life in Madison and also brightened Balboa, Canal Zone, Panama, and Knoxville, Tenn.
He was marked by the Holy Spirit and gracefully did its work. He was a life member of Grace Episcopal Church on the Square where he gave and received bountiful love.
Ben was on the cutting edge of community integration and participated in every new program. An alumnus of Kiddee Kamp, the Sunshine Center, Frank Allis, Schenk, Gompers, East High School, East YMCA, Special Olympics, and Badger Camp. Worked as a mail deliverer at DPI, a Capital Times Newsboy, a Barnes & Noble book stocker, President of Ben’s Energy Mints, and parking supervisor for the First Unitarian Society.
He saw deeply into people beyond color, accent, religion, orientation, nationality, and status. People were everything to him.
As inscribed on the wall at St. Coletta’s, “he confounded the proud”. He “received reparations” from the government and “guileless service” from his many angels including Laura, Colleen, Reggie, Henry, Sean, Hassan, Landing, Alagi, Bonfield, Kathy, Brenda, Tom, Kathy, Dr. Schwab, and the many others from Options in Community Living, Advanced Employment, and the dozens of agencies that supported him.
Gifted with natural rhythm, he loved all types of music and was known for his Who Let the Dogs Out at Karaoke Night and his Open Mic solos for the Madison Classical Guitar Society.
He suffered the iatrogenic consequences of well-intentioned interventions.
To those lucky enough to be his immediate family, Steve, Susan, Kathy, Abbey Rose, Mackinnon, Eric, Caldwell, Hudson, Janet, Burr, Colin, Sue, and his extended family of grandparents, aunts, uncles, stepsibs, cousins, and special friends like Pat and Matt, Dennis, Bobby, and Auntie M. He was teacher, prophet, historian, humorist and wellspring of Wondrous Love.
Memorials in honor of Ben may be made to The Benjamin Webster Scholarship Fund for an annual stipend to be awarded by the Madison Public Schools to a high school graduate with intellectual disabilities who demonstrates a commitment to and promise in making unique contributions to the community.
Social distance was not an option for him. His work was done.