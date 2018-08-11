MIDDLETON—Wayne F. Weber, age 95, of Middleton, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Ingleside Manor. He was born on March 2, 1923, in Durand, Wis., the son of Ervin and Rose (Fox) Weber. Wayne married Veronica O’Connell on June 21, 1950, in the Town of Vermont, Wis. He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1942 to 1946.
Wayne worked as a sheet metal fabricator and retired from American Heating & Air Conditioning. His passions included spending time with family at the cottage, boating and water skiing He took great pride in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and loved watching their sporting events.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Veronica; children, Dave (Deb) Weber, Patti (Dan) Brabender, Nancy (Tim) Brown, Tom (Lori) Weber and Bob Weber; nine grandchildren, Bryan (Corey) and Jeff (Linzey) Weber, Matt (Lindsey), Mike (Robin) and Scott Brabender, Kristin (Aaron White) and Kelly Brown, Casey and Christopher Weber; seven great-grandchildren, Avery, Olivia and Graysen Weber, Elodie and Miles Brabender, Kendall White and Sophia Brabender; and sister, Virginia Shipp. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James; in-laws, David and Frances O’Connell, Norb O’Connell, Ray O’Connell, Larry (Dorothy) O’Connell and Noreen Lucey.
Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Burial will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery with military honors to follow. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday.
A very special thank you to All Saints Assisted Living and the staff at Ingleside for their wonderful care of dad and the family during this difficult journey. Thank you to Ashley, Taryn and Beth with Agrace for their care, compassion and guidance.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson West
Funeral & Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761