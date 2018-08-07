MIDDLETON—Wayne F. Weber, age 95, of Middleton, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Ingleside Manor.
Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Ave., Middleton, at 1 p.m., on Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Burial will be held at St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery with military honors to follow. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday. A full obituary will appear in Sunday’s paper. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson West
Funeral and Cremation Care
7435 University Ave.
(608) 831-6761