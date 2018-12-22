SUN PRAIRIE - Leonore Salome "Lee" Weber, 104, died Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, in Sun Prairie. She was born in Perry Township on June 22, 1914, to Albert and Mary (Sutter) Haag. She was the oldest of 12 children. She met Carl Weber at a dance in Madison, and on Aug. 27, 1939, she married him in Perry. They lived on the Weber farm all their lives. Lee was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Christian Mothers of Wisconsin and the Catholic Order of Foresters, where Lee headed many youth groups, camping and trips.
She is survived by her children, Mary Jean Durant, Sun Prairie, Virgil (Linda ) Weber, Sun Lakes, Ariz., Bonnie Lee Weber (Dan Traut), Madison, Lorraine Weber, Amsterdam, the Netherlands and LaVonne Hynes Weber, Port Richmond, Calif. Lee had nine grandchildren, Michele Durant, Michael (Sherri) Durant, Pamela (Mike) Albert, Christopher Durant, Laura Durant, Justin Weber Tiedt (Steph Koch), Marc (Suzy) Preston, Tanya Sellner and Tisha Traut; seven great-grandchildren, Jeremy Bozich (Jill Markow), Molly Durant Ortega, Ryan Albert, Megan Albert, Alynza Durant Carson, Taylor Preston and Trevor Preston; and one great-great-grandchild, Mia Lousie Bozich. She is also survived by two brothers, Clem (Mary Ann) Haag and Fritz (Barb) Haag; four sisters, Gladys DePrey, Terri Cavan, Chris (Jack) Kellesvig and Heartsy Vagueiro; and a sister-in-law, Alma Haag. Included are many nieces, nephews and special 'family' from all over the states and Europe.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband in 1995; sons-in-law, Stephen "Scott" Durant and William Hynes; and five brothers, Wallace, Art, Alban "Butch" and his wife Emma, Bill, his wife Ethel "Toots," and Romie and his wife, Norma.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, at ST. JOSEPH'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1935 County Highway V, East Bristol. Father Vince Brewer will preside. Burial will be in the church cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 26, at TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Thursday.
Special thanks to Drs. Rolf and Sam Poser, and the staff at the Sun Prairie Health Care Center.
In the words of a grandson, "She was the epitome of living life to the absolute fullest and made everyone around her better and feel special."
"She was our sunshine!"