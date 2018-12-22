MIDDLETON - James William "Jim" Weber, age 67, passed away on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on Oct. 27, 1951, in Watertown, Wis., the son of Bertel and Agnes Weber. On Dec. 24, 1986, Jim married the love of his life, Gayla Garlick-Hansen, in Middleton.
He was an ASE certified master mechanic, working in the Madison area for over 40 years. Throughout his life, Jim was an avid motorcyclist, riding thousands of miles a year and often taking cross-country trips with his wife and friends. He loved to fish and was able to go on one final trip to Canada this summer with some great friends. Jim was an animal lover; Tiki and Chitter held special places in his heart. In his retirement, he took care of animals that crossed over the rainbow bridge.
Jim was one of the few people who always marched to his own drummer and darn the consequences. We are all richer for having him in our lives.
Jim is survived by his mother, Agnes; wife, Gayla; daughters, Rachael of Mankato, Minn. and Kara of Bettendorf, Iowa; grandchildren, Emily, Conner, Hailey and Jack; siblings, JoAnn (Joel), Robert (Maureen), Sue (Mark), Michelle (Rick), Daniel (friend Dawn) and Kathleen Laufenberg; and many relatives and close friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Bertel; step-father, Leonard Laufenberg; brother, Charlie; and many relatives and close friends.
A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for 2019.