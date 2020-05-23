Weber, Bernice A.

SPRING GREEN - Bernice A. Weber, age 87, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Friday, May 22, 2020.  A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John's Catholic Church in Spring Green.  Fr. John Silva will officiate with burial in the church cemetery.  A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. at St. John's Catholic Church in Spring Green.   In lieu of flowers memorials may be made for Mass intentions and or to St. John's Catholic Church. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.  The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. 

