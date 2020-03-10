Webb, Barbara J.

DEFOREST - Barbara J. Webb, age 60, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Fountain Head Homes. She was born on July 12, 1959, in Madison, the daughter of Kenneth and Kathryn (Myers) Webb. Barb is survived by her husband, Denny Halverson; two brothers, Donny (Maureen) and Rick Webb; and her sister, Shirley (Ron) Kehl. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Kenny and Denny Webb. In honor of Barb's wishes, there will be no services. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.