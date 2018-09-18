MADISON—Jeffrey Weaver, age 71, passed away Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, at his home in Madison. He had been undergoing treatment for lymphoma, was felt to be in remission, so his passing was unexpected and saddened family and friends.
Jeff was born to John A. and Elizabeth (Radl) Weaver on Aug. 17, 1947. He was a lifelong resident of Madison and attended Midvale, Cherokee and West High schools. A proud member of Wisconsin Laborers Local 464, Jeff specialized in masonry and concrete work until his retirement. He was an enthusiastic supporter of labor unions and their good works. Along with his labor union brothers and sisters, he helped change and improve the infrastructure and skyline of Madison over 30 years.
When young, Jeff developed a passion for motorcycles and the biker community. An aficionado of vintage and unique motorbikes, he built an eclectic collection of 25 models sourced from America, Germany, Japan and Italy. Jeff didn’t simply admire bikes, he also rallied frequently with fellow bikers of the Slimey Crud Motorcycle Gang, and toured to the West Coast, New Orleans, Sturgis, Daytona and more. He was seen so frequently at Daytona Bike Week over the years that one magazine published his picture along with a caption, “It must be Spring— Jeff Weaver’s come down from Wisconsin!”
Like most Wisconsinites, Jeff was proud of and curious about his immigrant heritage. He was a keen student of genealogy, reaching out to distant relatives and exploring his Scottish, German, French and English roots. The data he compiled told the stories of innocents and rascals. Like Jeff, each a singular person sharing the world for only a short time with those they loved. As Jeff would say, “Be yourself. No one else will.”
A celebration of Jeff’s life will be held in GARNER PARK, 333 S. Rosa Road, Madison, on Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, at 12:30 p.m. The family is eager to see his friends and foes, lovers and exes there, for an interesting rally and retrospection!