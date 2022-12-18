Dec. 19, 1931 – Dec. 12, 2022

DEFOREST — Wayne Wendell Ihland, age 90, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022. Wayne wrote his own obituary as follows.

“I was born December 19, 1931, to Ove and Stella (Stiemke) Ihland, on a cold, wintry day, I was told, just south of Keyser. Therefore, I still claim my heritage as a Keyser Indian. I graduated from North Windsor Elementary School, one room only, and DeForest Union Free High School with my class of 35 in 1949. I did not participate in any sports while in high school as there were only about four to choose from. Being from a farming family, we had our chores to do before and after school. I was drafted to serve in the Korean Conflict, but was rejected due to medical reasons.

On May 16, 1952, I married Audrey Kampen at Zion Lutheran Church, Leeds, Wis., remaining a lifelong member of this church and also serving on several elected church council positions throughout the years.

Upon entering the workforce, I started as a heavy equipment operator, crushing gravel and grinding ag lime in quarries. After 14 years, I decided to shift gears and got into the ceramic tile installation field starting with L&O Tile Company. After a turn of events, I went to Renz Tile & Floor Covering, which spanned the next 40 years.

I was a member of the DeForest Volunteer Fire Department for 36 years; serving as the Department Secretary for 25 years, Chief for eight years, also on several committees to organize the EMT and Ambulance Service for the department. Our first transport was in our 1968 Chevy Carry-all van ... it was crude but got the job done. I was a Certified EMT and EMT-D and a two gallon blood donor. I was also on the committee promoting the famous Fathers Day Chicken BBQ for many years. This was when we made our money the hard way.

Audrey and I have had our share of traveling, having been across both ponds several times; traveled by air, boat, bus and trains. I used to be an avid NASCAR race fan when the Good-Ole Boys raced real stock cars (especially the black #3). I achieved another one of my goals and became a licensed private pilot. I enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially the Canadian Fly-In’s, and always looked forward to deer hunting week. I was active in bowling, softball and horseshoe leagues for many years.”

Survivors include his wife, Audrey; siblings: Shirley Bostad, David (Diane), RuthAnn (Roger) Dobbs and Gwen Peirce; sister-in-law, Cathy Kampen; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws; Alice and Carl F. H. Kampen; brothers-in-law: Mickey Bostad, Jim Peirce and Lawrence Kampen.

A Memorial Service will held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 19, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church, W6906 County Road K, Leeds, with Pastor Scott Schwertfeger and Pastor Jacob Scott officiating. Visitation will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Ryan Funeral Home, Windsor/DeForest Chapel, 6924 Lake Road, and also from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at the church.

A special thank you to the staff on 4th SW for the wonderful care they gave Wayne during his recent hospitalization.

