MADISON — Wayne N. Hansen, age 92, passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Agrace Hospice. He was born on February 14, 1930, in Racine, Wisconsin, to Norman and Elizabeth (Thompson) Hansen. Wayne attended Park High School inducted into their Hall of Fame for football, basketball, and golf, his true passion. Wayne then headed to the University of Wisconsin and was a member of the of the first Rose Bowl Team in 1953. While in school he met his wife, Beverly “Bev” Gay, whom he married in 1953. Wayne served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He joined Deluxe Corporation in 1956, retiring as Senior Vice-President in 1989. Wayne and Bev retired to Maple Bluff, Madison where he became involved with UW athletics. From 1991 to 2013; Executive Director, Mendota Gridiron Club, Director of Development for UW Athletics at the UW Foundation, Director of UW Alumni Association and Director of Men’s Basketball Booster Club. His efforts were instrumental in fundraising for the Kohl Center, UW Golf and Crew Training Centers, La Bahn Arena, UW Club Sports, and UW Student Athlete Scholarships.