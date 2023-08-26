Wayne M. Ballweg

May 9, 1940 - Aug. 22, 2023

REEDSBURG - Wayne M. Ballweg, age 83, of Reedsburg, passed away August 22, 2023 at the Madison VA Hospital. He was born May 9, 1940 in Roxbury, son of Robert and Mabel (Kruchten) Ballweg.

He married June Simpson January 27, 1968 in Roxbury. Together they enjoyed camping and fishing with their kids and grandkids.

He delighted in working with and for his fellow VFW Post 1916 comrades. But his true passions were making maple syrup and constructing wooden baskets.

Survivors include his wife, June Ballweg; children: Helen (Cliff) Koronka, Christine (Dan) Christensen, Darin (Tricia) Ballweg, and David Ballweg and friend Melissa; grandchildren: Matthew, Claire, Nick (Courtney), Sarah, Gabrielle, Allison, Garrett, and Vincent; sisters: Sr. Joyce, Faye and Julie; brothers: Arden and Bennett; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mabel (Kruchten) Ballweg; sisters: Shirley, Ruth, Ella, and Leta; brother, Mark; and grandson, Michael.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Reedsburg with Rev. John Blewett presiding. Meal to will follow at the VFW Hall in Reedsburg. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Grasse Funeral Home in Reedsburg and also from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church Thursday. Inurnment will be held September 9, 2023 at 10:30 AM at St. John's Lutheran Roxbury-Dane Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Reedsburg Food Pantry or to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral & Cremation Service in Reedsburg is serving the family.