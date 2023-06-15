Wayne D. Butz

Nov. 3, 1939 - June 3, 2023

NEW LISBON - Wayne D. Butz, "Butzie", age 83, of New Lisbon, WI passed away on June 3, 2023 unexpectedly with his wife by his side.

Per Wayne's wish that there be no funeral service, his request was a Celebration of Life, to be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 1055 East State St., Mauston, WI.

Wayne was born November 3, 1939 to Gordy and Iola Butz. He owned and operated Butz Dry Cleaning and Laundry in Mauston and Reedsburg, WI for over 45 years.

Wayne married Kathy (Roehrig) Bertram in December 1995. Having a great life, full of laughter and great times, traveling the world as one.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Kathy; children: Kelly (Steve) Krummel, Gregg Butz; and Kelly's children: Evan, Claire (Peter), Ben (Mar) and Maggie; Kathy's children: Nettie Jenkins, Paula (Mike) Morgen, Lloyd (Michelle) Bertram, Kurt (Kelly) Bertram and Eric (Becky Guseck); and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters and three brothers-in-law: Lois and Bob Seidensticker, Linda and Rick Doll, Aurthur Roehrig; and multiple nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his son, Steve, and sister and brother-in-law, Joan and Jim Welker.

The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, WI assisted the family with arrangements.