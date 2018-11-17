MADISON—Scott Weston Wavra died in the loving embrace of his wife, Dawn, on Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis., at the age of 52. He was born on July 15, 1966, in Portage, Wis., to Patricia Lohr and Marlin Wavra. He married Dawn on Oct. 20, 2001, and was a member of First Unitarian Society in Madison, Wis. Scott graduated from Randolph High School and then served in the U.S. Army from 1985 to 1989 as an operating room specialist.
He became ill with leukemia in 1989 as a result of his service, and spent a number of years battling that disease and graft vs. host disease (GVHD). He then returned to college, receiving an associate degree in General Studies from New Hampshire Community Technical College in 1999, and receiving his National Certification in Surgical Technology. His most recent employment was with Divine Savior Hospital in Portage, Wis., until 2003, when he again became ill with GVHD and related illnesses. Scott volunteered at a number of organizations, including the American Cancer Society, Disabled American Veterans, New England School of Archery, Dane County Humane Society, and First Unitarian Society. In addition, he felt a strong desire to contribute to the understanding of GVHD and participated in research at the National Cancer Institute. He also enrolled in the body donor program at the University of Wisconsin.
Scott was a drummer, a motorcyclist, an Olympic target archer, and a movie enthusiast. He studied world religions and history for his own understanding; he was a deep thinker. Throughout his health struggles, he maintained his sense of humor and continued to adjust his expectations, practicing gratitude every day. He was profoundly grateful for his family, especially his grandson, Wyatt, and proudly wore the title “Bapa.” He was brave, and he was compassionate towards all.
Scott is survived by his wife, Dawn; his stepsons, Dustin Haag and Jonathan Haag; his grandson, Wyatt Haag; his parents; his sisters, Marin (Dale) Medema and Mardi (Tom) Neefe; his parents-in-law, Ronald and Corrinne Maki; sisters-in-law, Debbie Hefty (special friend Tom Thomas) and Roni Marie Maki; brothers-in-law, Daniel Maki (fiancee Jessica Powers), Joel Maki and Douglas Maki; paternal grandparents, Vernon and Ermina Wavra; his father’s wife, Gale Meister; and aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, cousins, and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Elaine Lohr; his aunt, Sally Lohr; his sisters-in-law, Cate Maki and Laurie Maki; and his nephew, Ryan Maki.
A Memorial service will be held at FIRST UNITARIAN SOCIETY, 900 University Bay Drive, Madison, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, with the family receiving friends from 12 noon until the time of the service. A reception will follow.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Natalie Callander, UW/VA Hematology Oncology, who treated Scott with expertise and kindness, and Agrace HospiceCare, who comforted both him and his family in his last few days. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
