DANE—Landon Walter Waugh, son of Jeff and Tracy Waugh, was born then passed away at Meriter Hospital in Madison on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Although his time here was short, he will be missed and remembered for an eternity.
He is survived by grandparents, Virgil and Geri Waugh, and Kim and Vicky Kirkegaard; aunts and uncles, Jason (Carie) Waugh, Brian Kirkegaard, Kari Kirkegaard; and many other friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Landon’s name to Mikayla’s Grace, at P.O. Box 145, McFarland, WI 53558. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
Winn-Cress
Funeral and Cremation Service
5785 Highway Q, Waunakee
(608) 849-4513