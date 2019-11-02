DEFOREST - Opal A. Watson, age 94, formerly of Pardeeville, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
Visitation will be from 12 p.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Cress Funeral Service, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 with a memorial service to begin at 1 p.m. Special thanks to the caring staff at Tender Reflections-DeForest, and her Heartland Hospice care team; Jessica, Sarah, David, Lynae, and Ryan.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Heartland Hospice (https://heartlandhospicefund.org/donate-2/) or Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (https://www.alzwisc.org/Donate.htm).