GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.—David Parker Watson had a quick wit, brilliant mind and generous heart. The son of Beatrice and David, he made his mark on the world as a leader, mentor, father, and ambassador in hospitality. Serving in the U.S. Air Force, he quickly grew in ranks to major, leaving to pursue his passion for business and love of knowledge. His studies at University of Wisconsin gave him an MBA, CPA and degree in history. From there he started his career in hospitality as President of Hillmark Corporation. Wanting to make his mark and create, he opened his own company, Winslow Investments, managing properties as well as opening hotels and Splash Family Water Park in Grand Rapids, Mich. and Beloit, Wis. His leadership inspired all that worked with him to hold themselves and their work to the highest of standards, strive for detailed excellence and find creative ways to extend exceptional service for their patrons.
He has left his siblings, Starr, Arthur and Tracy; children, Spencer and Courtney; nieces and nephews, Kendal, Kelly, Seth, Quinn, Sierra, Jenna and Fletcher; and his best friend in life and marriage, Maureen. All are grateful to have had him in their lives, and heartbroken to see him go so soon. David passed away on March 29, 2018. Friends and family gathered to celebrate David’s life last May with spring flowers and sunshine. Thank you for your life, David. You were loved tremendously and truly respected for all that you taught us.