MADISON / PHOENIX, Ariz.—Cindy Jane Watrud, age 58, passed away on Oct. 1, 2018, in Phoenix, Ariz. A lifetime resident of Madison, Wis. and Oregon, Wis., Cindy attended Madison East High School. She went on to become a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA).
Recently, Cindy moved to Phoenix. She enjoyed traveling, attending concerts and going to the movies. She loved animals and enjoyed the companionship of many pets throughout her lifetime. Cindy will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman Francis Watrud and Sylvia Jane Doescher Watrud; and by her sister, Arlyn Mae Watrud Friede. She is survived by her brother, Dennis Watrud; sister-in-law, Mary Watrud; brother-in-law, Gerry Friede; nephew, James (Maria) Watrud; nieces, Tracy (Tim) Hayden, and Amalia Watrud; and her great-niece Taylor Hayden.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, from 12 Noon to 3 p.m., at GOODMAN COMMUNITY CENTER, 214 Waubesa St., in Madison.
