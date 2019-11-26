BARABOO - Peter Anthony Watling passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, aged 75, at his home in Baraboo, Wis. He was born and raised in London, England. He married Mary Ellen Slowikowski in Chicago, Ill. in 1969 and immigrated to the United States in 1971, settling in St. Charles, Ill., and later residing in Florida and Wisconsin. He worked as a machinist for 35 years. Peter loved the outdoors, soccer, running, and coaching his sons in baseball and soccer. He loved to travel and enjoyed gardening.
He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Mary Ellen; and four sons, Jason (Marla) of Madison, Paul of New York, Graham (Esther) of Barcelona, Spain, Aaron (Stephanie) of Milwaukee; and brother, Denis (Barbara) of Sandy, England; as well as a sister-in-law, a brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. A memorial will be held on Sunday, Dec. 1 from 1-4 p.m. at Cress Funeral & Cremation Service, at 6021 University Avenue in Madison, Wis.
Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at https://www.cressfuneralservice.com.