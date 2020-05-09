Wassermann, Gerda (nee Kraemer)

MADISON—It is with deep sorrow and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Gerda Wassermann (nee Kraemer) who was born in Beuthen Oberschlesien, Germany, on March 10, 1922 and died in Madison, Wisconsin, on April 30, 2020.
Despite tremendous adversity, including the Holocaust, Gerda escaped Germany in 1939 and emigrated to La Paz, Bolivia. In 1944, while living in La Paz, Gerda married her childhood friend, Wolfgang Wassermann who had also fled Germany. Together, they worked in Bolivia and then emigrated to New York in 1946 through the generosity of the Bolivian Embassy in La Paz.
Gerda and Wolfgang left behind family in Chile, Uruguay and Argentina when they moved to the United States. Through Wolfgang’s work, they traveled and lived in various countries, including Luxembourg and Mexico. Subsequently, they moved to Florida where Wolfgang passed away in October 1996.
After living for many years in Florida, Gerda moved to Madison, Wisconsin (Capitol Lakes Retirement Community) to be near her youngest daughter, Judy, and her husband Ken.
Gerda leaves behind her two daughters, Evelyn (New York), Judy (husband Ken); grandchildren, Carrie (husband Jacob), Danny and Seth (wife Sara); her great-grandchildren include Orly, Zemira, Cole and Hazel. Gerda leaves behind family who remain in Bolivia.
Gerda embraced life, learning, religion, painting, yoga and reading. She will be forever remembered for her unconditional love, generosity and philanthropy. Gerda was especially grateful to her caretakers at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care as well as at Capitol Lakes for making her last few years as comfortable as possible.
Baruch Dayan Ha’Emet (Blessed is the True Judge)
