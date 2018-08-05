MARSHALL—George P. Warzinik of Marshall, age 71, was called to God on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. George was born to George and Winifred Warzinik on June 23, 1947, in Merrill, Wis. On July 3, 1971, George married Bonnie Simkowski at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stevens Points. They were married for 21 years, and blessed with three children. His business required traveling all over the world, loving adventure, food, and making many lifelong friends. His greatest loves were his family, as well as fishing and dancing.
He will be missed by his loving children, George (Karrie) Warzinik, of Minneapolis, Minn., and Brian Warzinik and Deanna Warzinik, both of Madison; grandchildren, Vladislav, Dominic, and Katherine Warzinik; brother, James (Sue) Warzinik of Stevens Point; and many other relatives and very dear friends. George is preceded by his wife; parents; and two brothers, Thomas and Michael Warzinik.
A visitation will be held at HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC CHURCH in Marshall on Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m., with the Mass of Christian Burial to follow. The Rev. Miroslaw Syznal will be officiating. Burial will be at Holy Family Cemetery in Marshall after the service.
Hart-Vick Funeral Home of Marshall is serving the family. The family would appreciate the sharing of memories or condolences, which may sent on www.watertownwifuneralhome.com.
Hart-Vick Funeral Home
Marshall, Wis.