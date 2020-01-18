Wartella, F. Michael "Mick"

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at Cress Funeral Service, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 with a memorial service to begin at 1:00 p.m. Family and friends are welcome to join the family at Buck and Honey's, 804 Liberty Blvd., Sun Prairie following the memorial service for a celebration of Mick's Life. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.