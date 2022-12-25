Warren E. Sime

Nov. 18, 1931—Nov. 29, 2022

MADISON—A lifetime of commitment to country, community, and family ended November 29, 2022, when Warren Eugene Sime of Madison, WI, passed away at the age of 91.

Warren was born November 18, 1931, at his grandparents’ farmhouse in Hartland Township in rural Northwood, IA. He was the third of six children born to Elmer and Trulie (Seuser) Sime. After graduating from Emmons High School in 1950, he farmed with his parents until 1953, when he enlisted in the United States Air Force. During his service, Warren was stationed at bases in Roswell, New Mexico; Bangor, Maine; and offshore at Thule Air Force Base in Greenland. Upon his honorable discharge as a Staff Sergeant in 1957, he returned to the Midwest and enrolled in Waldorf Junior College. He subsequently obtained his bachelor’s degree from Mankato State University in 1960, and eventually his master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin—Madison. Warren spent his professional career serving the students at the Madison Public School district as a middle school teacher and librarian. He also represented the members and ideals of the district in various leadership roles until his retirement in 1991.

Warren married the love of his life Betty Jean Anderson on March 25, 1953. Together they raised three children, Warren II (Wes), Connie and Julie, in whom they instilled the values of being kind and respectful to all God’s creations. He was committed to the well-being of his family and was especially proud of and inspired by his grandsons, Austin and Ryan Cook. Warren revered the simple, the basic, and the innocent and served as their champion. This reverence was manifested in his love of nature, camping, art, animals, country music and antique cars (especially Studebakers and Packards). All who knew him know he cherished good conversation. He generously supported numerous charities and was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church for over 60 years. He and Betty established an endowment at the church for underprivileged children to attend camp at Bethel Horizons. Warren was preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty; son, Wes; parents, Elmer and Trulie; brothers: Virgil and Tom; and sister, Vivian. He is survived by his daughters: Connie Caucutt (husband Paul) and Julie Cook (husband Bob); grandsons: Austin and Ryan Cook; brother, John Sime; sister, Nadine Suby; and two godsons: Bruce Frodin and Eric Sime.

A funeral service will be held at Silver Lake Lutheran Church in Northwood, IA, on January 2, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. with visitation at 11:00 a.m. and lunch after the service. Memorials may be made to ASPCA, Best Friends Animal Society, or the Warren & Betty Sime Campership Fund at Bethel Lutheran Church, 312 Wisconsin Ave., Madison WI, 53703.

A special thanks to friend, Bob Mertes and Attic Angel Place for making Dad’s final years so special.

