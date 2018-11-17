STOUGHTON—Brenda Lea (Lahmayer) Warren, age 76, of Stoughton, passed away peacefully at her home on Nov. 13, 2018, after battling breast cancer for 11 years. Born in Morganville, Kan., Brenda loved helping her dad Harold in the fields during harvest, driving the grain truck beside the combine at the age of nine. She got her pilots license before attending college at Kansas State University, where she received her Bachelors of Science Degree and also met the love of her life, Don Warren, as they were partners in physiology lab. Brenda was a member of the Delta Zeta Sorority and Alpha Delta Theta. Brenda moved to Madison, to complete her Masters in Analytical Chemistry at UW-Madison. She worked at UW Hospital for 10 years before moving to St. Mary’s Hospital, where she was Clinical Lab supervisor for 20 years, and then the Point of Care coordinator for an additional 20 years.
She enjoyed the people at St. Mary’s so much that she volunteered at the St. Mary’s gift shop up until August of 2018. A long time Stoughton resident, Brenda was an active member at Covenant Lutheran Church, where she enjoyed working with the quilters and church activities. Don and Brenda led international ski trips for many Skilaufer participants. Brenda was deeply involved in 4-H at a local, county and state level for over 35 years. She taught hundreds of kids how to sew through the sewing camps she hosted with other 4-H leaders she holds near and dear to her heart, as well as being the clothing leader for the Kegonsa Hustlers 4-H Club in Stoughton.
She loved helping her daughters prepare for the Stoughton and Dane County Fair, where you would have seen her in the clothing department. Brenda and Don loved and had a passion for making some of the best pork you could eat. They even catered their own wedding on Sept. 28, 1974, and many other weddings for fun!
Brenda was devoted to her family and loved spending time with her daughters, Donna and Marcia with their scrap booking friends at Sugar Creek Bible Camp. She was always available and loved spending time with her five grandchildren who adored her. She loved collecting cookbooks and was an amazing cook.
Brenda is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Don Warren; devoted daughters, Donna (Warren) Angerhofer (Matt) and Marcia (Warren) Schaefer (Shawn); daughter, Cherrie (Warren) Nolden; and grandchildren, Makenna, Keegan, Logan, Sydney and Alexandra. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Leota Lahmeyer; and her great aunt, Celia Nordeen.
Memorial services will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, at COVENANT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1525 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton. Light refreshments will follow in the church fellowship hall. Friends may greet the family from 3 p.m. until the time of services on Monday at church.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial account has been established at Summit Credit Union under the Brenda Warren Memorial Fund. Please share your memories of Brenda at www.CressFuneralService.com.
