Dec. 2, 1941 – Jan. 18, 2023

DEFOREST — Warren Bernard Holsbo, age 81, passed away at Legacy of DeForest on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

Warren was born on December 2, 1941, in Ashland, Wis., to Bernard and Florence (Husa) Holsbo. After growing up in Ashland, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a Torpedoman and served for four years. He served as a trooper with the Wisconsin State Patrol for almost 30 years. Warren was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church and American Legion Post 348. He enjoyed traveling to Florida with his fiance, Rose Kirkeng, along with other adventures. Warren loved spending time with his family and will be remembered as loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

Warren is survived by his fiance, Rose; sons: Mark (Lisa) and Al; grandchildren: Ben (Lora), Nathan (Jessica), and Anna Mae; great-grandchildren: Taylor and Natalie; and sister, Donna (Larry) Hecimovich.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023, at CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 220 South Main St., DeForest, with Rev. Sue Beadle presiding. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service on Friday at the church. Burial at Norway Grove Cemetery will full military honors.

The family would like to thank Moments Hospice and the Legacy of DeForest for their love and care of Warren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church or American Legion Post 348.

