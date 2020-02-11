Warner, Donald Edwin

MIDDLETON/BLANCHARDVILLE - Donald Edwin Warner, age 84, passed away at Upland Hills Nursing and Rehab Center in Dodgeville, Wis. on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. He was born on Oct. 19, 1935, in Madison, Wis. the son of Harold Warner, Sr and Margaret (Aasen) Warner.

Donald is survived by two brothers, David (Kathy) Warner and Denis Warner; one sister, Janice Tapp; several nieces and nephews, including his step-niece, Wallis Roberts, who took wonderful care of him for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Harold Warner, Jr, LeRoy Warner, and Marlys “Joan” Warner.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Donald was a dedicated volunteer at the Blanchardville Meals on Wheels site. He enjoyed watching the Packers and Badgers football games and was not shy about sharing his opinion after each game.

A special thank you to the Inclusa Program workers and to the Upland Hills staff and hospice nurses who made his last days most comfortable.

A service celebrating Donald’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Dr., Verona, Wis. Visitation will take place from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday at Verona City Cemetery. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services Verona Chapel 220 Enterprise Drive 608-845-6625

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Warner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.