MADISON - Dean Jeffrey Warner slipped peacefully away on Nov. 13, 2019; surrounded by the children he loved. He was born on Sept. 7, 1962; spending the early part of his life in Madison. His best time in childhood was the time he spent with his grandparents, Cecil and Pearl Daugherty. Mechanically gifted, his favorite occupation was building or renovating, and he used his gifts generously to help the people he knew and loved. He then moved to the Sauk Prairie area, pouring drinks and connecting with the locals. As his health concerns grew, he resided in North Freedom where his kids rotated their time enjoying his company, his sense of humor and sharing his music. Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Warner and Sharon Reynolds and his sister Diane Warner-Evans. Dean is survived by Pegi Warner (Collins) and their children; Meagan, Justin Jake, and Josh (Kelsey Pastorius and their son Kayden James Warner). He leaves behind his partner of many years, Peggy Olsen and her family; his siblings Debbie (Zimmerman); Doreen (Phillips) and his brothers Dale Warner and David Reynolds. A private service was held with Dean's immediate family. A celebration of his life will take place in the near future.
To plant a tree in memory of Dean Warner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Recommended
Sign up for our Obituaries email
Get timely, customized obituary news delivered directly to your email inbox daily.
Find an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Funeral Homes
Order Flowers
Life Insurance and Memorials
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
A WISCONSIN GIANT FOUNDING EARTH DAY ONE OF MANY ACHIEVEMENTS OF THE FORMER GOVERNOR AND SENATOR GAYLORD NELSON: 1916-2005
Gaylord Nelson, a former Wisconsin governor and U.S. senator, died Sunday at the age of 89. He was an eloquent defender of the natural world and a man who brought skill and grace to the practice of politics.
Funeral Homes
Madison-west
608-238-3434