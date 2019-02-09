VERONA - Arlene M. Warne, age 86, of Verona, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at University Hospital in Madison.
Arlene is survived by her sisters, twin Darlene Suer of Cross Plains and Beverly Brugger of Janesville; her brother, Larry (Valerie) McVay of Leesburg, Fla.; her granddaughters, Michele (Timothy) Esser of Cross Plains and Courtney (Steven) Dingfelder of Winona, Minn.; her great-grandchildren, Bryce and Alexis Esser and Roman and Zoey Dingfelder; her son-in-law, Wayne (Kendra) Lipska of Baraboo; her sister-in-law, Lana McVay of Boscobel; other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville. Burial will be held in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of services on Monday at the funeral home.