Ward, Violet E.

REEDSBURG - Violet E. Ward, age 94, of Reedsburg, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Our House Assisting Living. She was born on Aug. 21, 1925 on the homestead near Fall River, Wis., the daughter of Edward and Marie (Yahn) Kuck. On Aug. 24, 1951, she was united in marriage to Vincent Ward.

Violet was preceded in death by her husband in 1993; brothers and sisters; Carl, Walter and Evelyn Kuck, Helen Chamberlain and Edna Lange.

She is survived by her sons, Gerald (Jan) Ward of Reedsburg, and Gene (Jannette) Ward of Wauzeka; grandchildren; Jackie (Kevin) Ward, Dana (Mike) Ward, Ryan (Trica) Ward, Darren Ward, Darcy (Adam) Becker, great-grandchildren; Phoenix, Dakota, Danyel, Liam, Everly, Esme, Finn and Baby Becker; and her brothers and sisters; Reuben Kuck, Ralph (Jean) Kuck, Lawrence (Ilis) Kuck, Bernice Kuck and Hilda Kuck. She is further survived by her nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Violet Ward will conducted at 11:00 A.M., Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Burial will be made in the Boscobel Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff of Our House on Mack Dr., and Agrace Hospice for the loving care they provided for Violet.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.

Service information

Mar 13
Visitation
Friday, March 13, 2020
9:00AM-11:00PM
Farber Funeral Home
2000 Viking Dr.
Reedsburg, WI 53959
Mar 13
Funeral Service
Friday, March 13, 2020
11:00AM
Farber Funeral Home
2000 Viking Dr.
Reedsburg, WI 53959
