Ward, Violet E.

REEDSBURG - Violet E. Ward, age 94, of Reedsburg, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Our House Assisting Living. She was born on Aug. 21, 1925 on the homestead near Fall River, Wis., the daughter of Edward and Marie (Yahn) Kuck. On Aug. 24, 1951, she was united in marriage to Vincent Ward.

Violet was preceded in death by her husband in 1993; brothers and sisters; Carl, Walter and Evelyn Kuck, Helen Chamberlain and Edna Lange.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

She is survived by her sons, Gerald (Jan) Ward of Reedsburg, and Gene (Jannette) Ward of Wauzeka; grandchildren; Jackie (Kevin) Ward, Dana (Mike) Ward, Ryan (Trica) Ward, Darren Ward, Darcy (Adam) Becker, great-grandchildren; Phoenix, Dakota, Danyel, Liam, Everly, Esme, Finn and Baby Becker; and her brothers and sisters; Reuben Kuck, Ralph (Jean) Kuck, Lawrence (Ilis) Kuck, Bernice Kuck and Hilda Kuck. She is further survived by her nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Violet Ward will conducted at 11:00 A.M., Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Burial will be made in the Boscobel Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff of Our House on Mack Dr., and Agrace Hospice for the loving care they provided for Violet.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.

To send flowers to the family of Violet Ward , please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Farber Funeral Home

2000 Viking Dr.

Reedsburg, WI 53959 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins. Farber Funeral Home

2000 Viking Dr.

Reedsburg, WI 53959 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.