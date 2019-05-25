MADISON—Theresa “Terry” Ward, age 57, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Loyola Hospital in Chicago, Ill., after a courageous battle with lung disease. Terry was born on Nov. 14, 1961, in Madison, to Rose and the late Carl Jorenby. She lived most of her life in the Madison area where she graduated from East High School and Madison Area Technical College.
Terry spent her career dedicated to helping people as a surgical assistant at Madison Oral Surgery and Dental Implants. Terry loved spending time with her family and friends, especially near the water. She was an exceptional interior decorator and gardener and loved everything about being outside on a beautiful sunny day. Terry had the ability to light up any room she walked into and will be immensely missed by all who knew her.
Terry is survived by her daughter, Jessica Ward; partner, Dave Bull; mother, Rose Jorenby; brothers, Jeff (Patti) Jorenby and Rod (Stefanie) Jorenby; and nephews, Jacob and Braden.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 7, 2019. A celebration of life will follow the Mass, more details will be announced later.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gift of Hope Organ Donation at www.giftofhope.org.
A special thanks to Georgia and Michael Hinman whose constant love, support and strawberry shakes were invaluable throughout Terry’s life. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
