Madison – Shirley Ward, age 85, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Shirley was born on May 19th, 1934 in Boscobel to Virgil and Mary House. She attended Boscobel high school and graduated in 1952. Shirley lived most of her adult life in the Madison area where she raised her children and enjoyed traveling.
Shirley met her husband Emil Ward while attending high school and they were united in marriage in 1954.
Shirley loved spending time with her family and friends and always enjoyed a good party.
Shirley is survived by her children Randy Ward, Brian Ward (Debbie) and grandchildren Jessica, Austin and Hannah Ward. She was preceded in death by her husband Emil Ward, brother Larry House and step father Albert Beattie.
Funeral Services will be held at Cress Funeral Home on Thursday, June 27th, 2019 located at 6021 University Avenue, Madison, WI 53705. The visitation will begin at 10 a.m. with a church service to follow at 11 a.m.
Following the service, Shirley will be laid to rest at Sunset Cemetery, located at 7302 Mineral Point Rd, Madison, WI 53717.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Agrace Hospice Foundation of Fitchburg.
Please share your memories at www.Cressfuneralservice.com
Cress Center
6021 University Ave.
Madison, WI 53705