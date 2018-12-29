GREENWOOD, Ind. - Perry A. Ward, age 61, of Greenwood, Ind., passed away at home on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, with his wife and children by his side. Perry remained very positive and witty throughout his courageous battle with cancer. Perry was born May 1, 1957, in Fond du Lac, Wis., to Bill and Kay Ward. He attended and graduated from UW-Madison.
He is survived by his wife, Kathryn; his children, Ben, Michael, Jessica; and his grandchild, RJ; and many other loved family members and friends.
At Perry's request there will be no visitation or funeral service; cremation has taken place.
Perry and Kathryn would like to pass on his passion for golf. Through his passion and hard work, Perry received a scholarship provided by Evans Scholars. Memorials in Perry's name may be sent to the Evans Scholars Foundation Campaign for the WI Evans Scholarship Home, One Briar Road, Golf, IL 60029-0301. Please make checks payable to Evan Scholars Foundation and note on check "in memory of Alum, Perry Ward."