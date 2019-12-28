Wanta, Elaine J.

MADISON - Elaine J. Wanta, age 81, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Aster Memory Care. She was born on June 11, 1938, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Byron and Lillian (Fox) Huebschen.

Elaine graduated from Bay View High School and UW-Milwaukee. She married the love of her life, Rhode R. Wanta on Nov. 19, 1960, in Milwaukee. Elaine worked as a teacher and taught in Milwaukee and was the first kindergarten teacher for St. Dennis Catholic School. She worked many years as a substitute teacher in the Monona Grove School District and helped run the family bike business, Haack's Cycle.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Elaine was an active member of St. Dennis Catholic Church. She was an artist and loved to paint. Elaine was an avid reader and followed all Badgers sports. She loved socializing with her friends over coffee, traveling and being together with her children and grandchildren.

Elaine is survived by her sons, Doug (Sandi) Wanta, Bob (Gene Troyer) Wanta, Daniel (Kim Bertagnoli) Wanta, and Russ (Laurie) Wanta; daughters, Jeanne-marie (Greg) Ciriacks and Nicole (Adam) Sayre; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brothers, Byron (Marsha) Huebschen and Chuck (Jill) Huebschen; and sister, Cathy (Al) Lowe. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rhode; and son, Steven Wanta.