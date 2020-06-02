Wanserski, Geraldine Rose “Gerri”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MONONA - Geraldine Rose “Gerri” Wanserski, age 67, of Monona, became stardust again headed toward the light on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Nov. 3, 1952, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Robert and Lorraine (Piotrowski) Boos. Gerri married John J. Wanserski on June 12, 1976, in Stevens Point.

Gerri earned her bachelor's degree in Economics at UW-Stevens Point and went on to receive her master's degree in Library and Information Science at UW-Madison. She was a Librarian Emeritus-Pharmacy Librarian and worked at the Ebling Library for the Health Sciences. In retirement, Gerri and her husband ran a craft business, Creative Juice. She enjoyed crafting wire-wrapped jewelry, quilting, knitting, gardening, kayaking, camping and hiking in national parks and southwest deserts. Gerri loved listening to live music and traveling, spending many winters in Tucson. She was a lifelong seeker of knowledge, a researcher, creative spirit and gentle soul. Gerri will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Gerri is survived by her husband, John; mother, Lorraine; daughter, Abigail (Yuriy) Kolosovskiy; son, Evan Wanserski; sisters, Janet (John) Mead, Patrice (Tony) Sykora, Cynthia (Joe Moe) Anderl, Sharon (Sparky) Bejin and Laurie (Richard) Emerson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert; and brothers, James and Richard Boos.

Due to the current pandemic, a private service was held at Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care. A public service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Drive (608) 221-5420

To plant a tree in memory of Geraldine Wanserski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.